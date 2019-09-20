Arlie Tremelling Jelouchan (October 29, 1922 – September 18, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Arlie Tremelling Jelouchan, 96, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Deer Trail Assisted Living Home.

Arlie was born on October 29, 1922 in Cumberland, Wyoming, the daughter of Thomas Henson and Mary McWilliams Tremelling. She later moved with the family to Superior, Wyoming where she attended school and graduated from Superior High School.

She met the love of her life, Frank Jelouchan and they were married on March 23, 1943 in Paris, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on February 24, 1967. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She served two LDS missions with Frank to Washington D.C. and Ogden, UT. She held many positions in the church. Some of her other interests were genealogy work, quilting and spending time with her family.

Arlie is survived by her two sons, J. Frank (Billie) Jelouchan and John J (Liz) Jelouchan, and two daughters, Teresa “Terri” (Gene) Tarufelli and Sheri Tometich. One brother Gerald (Vienna) Tremelling and one sister MaryLou (Frank) Subic; Brother-In-Law Bob McEldery; Grandchildren Rick (Shawn) Tarufelli, Terri Jean Tarufelli, Lynette (Gary) Cukale, Scott (Sherry) Jelouchan, Mika Jenkins, Tara Jelouchan and Karlie Jelouchan; Great-Grandchildren Tiffany Cordova, Ciera Tomison, Rikki Collins, Mariah Pacheco, Dalton Tarufelli, Derek Tarufelli, Kevin Nosich, Brian Nosich, Jared Rodriguez, Parker Jelouchan, Carter Jenkins, Cassidy Jenkins, Page Mauldin and Conner Mauldin. Great-Great-Grandchildren: Jensyn Cordova, Raegan Cordova, Payton Tomison, Hadli Tomison, Kane Tomison, Charlee Pacheco, Kendall Pacheco, Rhettley Collins, and Brystle Nosich as well as several nieces and nephews.

Arlie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, her parents, granddaughter Stevanna Page, grandson Ralph Jenkins, sisters Cloreen (Nick) Beyda, Muriel (Ralph) Widdop, Anona (Ben) Riley, Lois (Jack) Hamilton and Beth McEldery; brothers Laddie (Arlene) Tremelling and Leroy (Doris) Tremelling.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on September 23 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rock Springs Stake Center, 2055 Edgar Street.

Family and friends may call at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 and on Monday one hour before the services at the church.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.