Arlin David Kinikini (July 15, 2020 – July 15, 2020)

Our little angel, Arlin David Kinikini, left us and returned to his Heavenly Father on the same day of his birth, July, 15th 2020.

“And we wept that one so lovely should have a life so brief.”

You will forever be in our hearts.

He is survived by his parents, Senituli Sosaieti Kinikini and Heidi Duckwitz Kinikini, as well as his grandparents, uncles, and aunts who love him dearly.

Graveside Service and Interment will take place 10:30 am, Saturday July 18, 2020 at Midway City Cemetery, Midway, Utah. A viewing will be held from 7 to 8 pm, Friday July 17, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com