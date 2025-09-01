Arnell Dominates Gillette Pentathlon; Schmidt Shines for Rock Springs in Rawlins

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River senior Tavia Arnell opened her season in dominant fashion, sweeping her events and winning the Gillette Girls Pentathlon on Saturday, while Rock Springs’ Zoe Schmidt led the way for the Lady Tigers with two individual wins at the Rawlins Pre-Invite on Friday.

Arnell topped a field of 79 swimmers in Gillette with a combined time of 4:28.41, finishing more than 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Sophomore teammate Zoie Gilmore was the next highest finisher for the Lady Wolves, placing 20th at 5:18.38.

The senior standout was untouchable across all five pentathlon events. Arnell took first in the 100-yard freestyle (54.56), 100-yard backstroke (1:00.38), 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.80), 100-yard butterfly (59.78) and the 50-yard freestyle (24.89). Her times in the sprint events included a 26.05 opening split in the 100 free and a 27.46 fly split in the 100 fly, showcasing her speed and endurance.

Green River also picked up a top-six finish from junior Kaylin Uhrig, who placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.19.

In Rawlins, Rock Springs earned a share of third place in the team standings with Evanston, both finishing with 201 points. Cheyenne East won the meet with 345 points, followed by Douglas with 210.

The Lady Tigers were led by Schmidt, who sprinted to victory in the 50-yard freestyle in 29.12 and added another win in the 100 free at 1:06.07. She also anchored the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Abbi Scott, Gracie Meagher and Kaylee Moore to a runner-up finish in 4:36.99.

Rock Springs opened strong in the 200-yard medley relay, where the team of Alice Whitfield, Moore, Scott and Schmidt placed third in 2:18.98. Scott later added a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (1:29.97), while Aurora Baker came in fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (7:13.35).

The Tigers also turned in a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:13.81) with Meagher, Brooklyn Jackson-Dunn, Whitfield and Baker, while Whitfield added a fourth-place individual finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:22.41).

Douglas’ Guinevere Roberson and Cheyenne East’s Nzelle Ayokosok also collected two individual wins each in Rawlins.

Rock Springs did not record results for Saturday’s Dale Ross Pentathlon in Rawlins.