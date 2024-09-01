Arnell Shines as the Star Swimmer Wins Gillette Pentathlon

GILLETTE — Tavia Arnell of the Green River Lady Wolves swim team delivered a standout performance at the Gillette Pentathlon on Saturday, capturing four out of five event titles, securing most of the fastest times of the day.

Competing against some of the best high school swimmers in the state, Arnell’s remarkable efforts helped propel the Lady Wolves to a strong second-place finish overall with a score of 109 points. The event, hosted by Campbell County High School, saw Laramie dominate with a total score of 169, but it was Arnell who made headlines with her outstanding individual performances.

Arnell began the day with a commanding win in the 100-yard freestyle, touching the wall at 55.01 seconds. She continued her dominance in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in first place with a time of 1:01.70.

Her only narrow miss came in the 100-yard breaststroke, where she was edged out by Brook Noble of Campbell County. Arnell finished in second place with a time of 1:11.57, just 0.16 seconds behind Noble’s 1:11.41. However, she quickly bounced back in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking a winning time of 1:02.51.

Arnell capped off her stellar day with another victory in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 25.61 seconds.

With four individual wins, Arnell showcased her versatility and endurance across multiple disciplines, making her a key contributor to the Lady Wolves’ impressive showing at the Pentathlon for their first competition of the year. Her performances not only highlighted her personal skill but also underscored Green River’s competitive spirit as they start their season strong as the reigning state champions.