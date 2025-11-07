Arnell Wins Two State Titles as Green River Finishes Fifth at 4A Championships

LARAMIE — Green River senior Tavia Arnell capped off her decorated high school career in dominant fashion at the Wyoming High School Girls Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships, winning two individual state titles and leading the Lady Wolves to a fifth-place team finish with 133 points. Rock Springs placed 14th overall with four points at the Laramie Aquatics Facility.

Arnell, who entered the finals as the top seed in both her events, continued her dominance by winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:06.31 and the 100-yard butterfly in 55.68 seconds.

Green River also excelled in the relays, winning the 200-yard freestyle relay and taking runner-up in the 200-yard medley relay. The 200 freestyle relay team of Alayna Kellhofer, Kaylin Uhrig, Zoie Gilmore, and Arnell took first with a time of 1:40.37, highlighted by Arnell’s lightning-fast 22.92-second anchor leg. In the 200 medley relay, the same quartet clocked 1:48.52, finishing second overall behind Jackson.

Arnell wasn’t the only standout for the Lady Wolves. Uhrig earned two top-eight finishes, placing eighth in the 200 IM with a 2:22.89 and fifth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:07.52. Kellhofer placed fifth in the 50 freestyle in 25.57 and sixth in the 100 backstroke at 1:05.02, while Gilmore added a ninth-place finish in the 100 butterfly with a 1:05.44.

Green River’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Katelyn Maez, Baylee Cochrun, Linkin Lucero, and Dalynn Graves placed 12th with a 4:16.67 to close out the meet.

For Rock Springs, Kaylee Moore led the way with a 11th-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.08, helping the Lady Tigers finish 14th overall with four points. Moore also contributed on the 200 freestyle relay, joining Brooklyn Jackson-Dunn, Aurora Baker, and Zoe Schmidt for a 12th-place finish in 1:56.36.

Jackson claimed the 4A team title with 214 points, followed by Cheyenne Central (180), Laramie (154), and Campbell County (139.5).

With two more gold medals and a relay title, Arnell closes her high school career as one of the most decorated swimmers in Green River history.