Arnold A. Palmer (May 21, 1971 – October 6, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Arnold A. Palmer, 48, of Rock Springs passed away October 6, 2019 in Rock Springs.

He was born May 21, 1971 in Washington DC, the son of Barbria Jean Palmer.

Arnold attended schools in Maryland and graduated from DuVal High School. He married Rebecca Palmer in 1991 in Green River.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator at various local coal mines.

He was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed collecting shoes, going to haunted houses, reading and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his daughters Lundyn and Aspynn Palmer, both of Green River; previous wife Rebecca Palmer of Green River; sisters Jennifer Tisdale of Green River, Brandie Tate of Fayetteville, NC; uncles John Palmer and wife Ann, Augusta Palmer and wife Florine both of Maryland; aunts Susie Brown of Laurens, SC, Linda Davis and husband Calvin of Clinton, SC; family friends Evelyn and Jimmy, several cousins and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Barbria Palmer, grandmother Fannie Mae and grandfather Willie Palmer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Hampton Inn 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Rd, Green River, WY.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.