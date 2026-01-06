Arraignment Postponed to March for Malone Murder Case

GREEN RIVER — A district court arraignment for a woman accused of killing her husband was continued Monday morning and will now take place in March.

An arraignment for Linda Malone, 66, of Green River, will now take place March 26 at 1:30 p.m. before District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson. According to a motion to continue the hearing filed by Malone’s attorney, Gary Arnell Jr., Linda was hospitalized and unable to attend the arraignment.

Linda faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of her husband, John Malone, as well as three felony charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult. She was originally arrested Sept. 9 after calling emergency services to the Malone home and reporting her husband was hit in the face. When Green River Police Department officers arrived, Linda said he was hollering for assistance and claimed she hit him in the face with a large glass bottle of Bailey’s as she was feeling overwhelmed by caring for him. Linda was arrested while John was taken to Salt Lake City for treatment. He died Sept. 15.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Linda is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash or surety bond. Second-degree attempted murder carries a possible prison term of at least 20 years to life in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000. Abuse of a vulnerable adult carries a penalty of not more than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. This isn’t the first postponement the case has had since Linda’s arrest. The proceedings were previously halted in late September to allow for a mental evaluation.