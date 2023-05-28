Art Exhibition About Joy to Show at White Mountain Library

ROCK SPRINGS — A new exhibition in June at the White Mountain Library is the first of its kind in Rock Springs, featuring artwork by LGBQTIA+ people and their allies celebrating Pride Month.

A call for art in April was released encouraging artist to participate recognition of Pride Month. Anyone 18 years and older who identify as queer and/or a LGBTQIA+ supporter entered artwork with the theme of celebrating joy with rainbow art. A public reception for the new exhibit “Celebrate Joy” will be held June 3 at White Mountain Library at 2 to 4 pm.

“I am really hoping that people understand how open this exhibition is. We just want to show the beautiful things that are from queer people and their supporters”, says exhibition coordinator and curator, Amber Marie Hunt. “That there is so much commonality between all sorts of people across a wide range of backgrounds, that connections can be made no matter who you are when you see it.”

Hunt is no stranger to art or mounting exhibitions, but this is her first foray into coordinating one with her own company, Pulchritude Productions, independent of an arts organization or council.

“I’ve lived in Rocks Springs for years, but I’ve always had outstanding organizations when I’ve curated that going out on my own has presented unique challenges and fun.”

The exhibition will be up through the month of June and will feature local wood turner Brian Hunt and jewelry from Emily Kasyon from Colorado as well as Amber’s artwork. The exhibition opening reception will be on June 3, from 2-4 p.m. Refreshments will be available along with an opportunity to meet the artists.

The event is in conjunction with other Pride events in the area, such as Pride is Punk on June 9 with Starling Company, Rock Springs Pride on June 10, Green River Pride in the Park on June 17, and Paint n Sip with a Drag Queen on June 30.

The Sweetwater County Library System encourages local and Wyoming artists to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. A committee of library staff, Lindsey Travis, Michelle Krumpotich, Alan Vaughn, and Debora Soule, with community volunteers Deon Quitberg. Angie Bennett, and Donna Ragsdale, meet to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows. Interested individuals are encouraged to pick up an application packet at any of the libraries or contact Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The public is invited to visit the White Mountain Library gallery, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs, during summer hours of Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.