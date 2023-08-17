Art on the Green Promotes Creativity in Green River for 18th Year

GREEN RIVER — The 18th annual Art on the Green event is kicking off Friday with over 40 artists ready to compete in the 24-hour art competition.

“We have 43 artists registered between our Professional, Semi-Professional, Hobbyist and High School levels in either 2D or 3D Categories,” Judy Roderick, Green River Arts Council member said.

While 21 artists are based in Green River, the event also draws in artists from other areas. Nine of the 43 participants are from Utah, and 13 are from Wyoming but live outside of Green River, Roderick said.

Artists will begin creating their piece at 11 a.m. Friday, finishing them up by 11 a.m. on Saturday. The public is welcome to observe the artists as they work and check out the progress during the day until 8 p.m. Friday, and then again on Saturday morning. Welcoming the public in to see the creative process is what Roderick believes makes the two-day event so special.

“Art on the Green is a unique event that gives the public the opportunity to watch artwork from the very beginning until it is completed,” Roderick said.

There will also be a silent auction going on that will include artwork from competing artists as well as other artists.

“It is a great time to find unique art pieces for yourself or gifts,” Roderick said.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. outside the Island Pavilion is the Battle on the Green, which is a quick draw competition that is free to enter.

“The artists are presented a subject, artists get a few minutes to research and plan their piece. Then electronics are put away,” Roderick said. “The artists have a short time period to complete their piece.”

While canvases are provided, Roderick said participants must provide their own mediums. Additionally, Roderick said that children also have the opportunity to create their own art pieces from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Another exciting aspect of Art on the Green is the sculpture reveal, which will take place Friday evening at 7 p.m. In the past, the Arts Council has revealed sculptures such as the 30-foot stainless steel trout piece called Life in the Green, made by Green River artist Bob Patterson, which is located at Riverside Memorial Park.

“This is very exciting to be able to bring another wonderful sculpture to our community,” Roderick said. “After the reveal, we will be asking the community to help us name this sculpture.”

Including the community in the naming of the sculpture is just another way for the Arts Council to fulfill its motto: Fostering Community Pride by Promoting Public Art and Creativity for the Citizens of Green River.

“[That’s] what the Green River Arts Council is all about,” Roderick said. “We all need to take a break from our crazy hectic life and slow down to take in the art. Art can help you take your mind off your worries, reduce your stress level, improve your attitude, and raise your level of happiness. And if you create art you can also increase your confidence and self worth and enjoy the satisfaction of knowing that you created that art.”