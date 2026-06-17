Art Underground Gallery Celebrates New Art

ROCK SPRINGS — New artwork in the Art Underground Gallery was celebrated early Tuesday evening.

The gallery is located in the underground pedestrian walkway between North Front Street and South Main Street, near the Rock Springs Coal Arch and the Park Hotel building. Entering its 11th year, the gallery’s fifth installment features more than 20 works by artists as young as six years old. With the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing, some of the art features patriotic themes, while other pieces feature more whimsical themes.

The youngest artist with work displayed is six-year-old Alexander Patten, a Harrison Elementary student in Green River. Patten was selected to cut the ribbon to the new installation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Executive Director Chad Banks said the artwork will hang for about two years. Banks said the installation does something different with the underground walkway, which prior to its use as the Art Underground Gallery was dimly lit and grimy. Overall, about 450 hours of volunteer time went into creating the installation, which includes painting, framing and mounting the works.