Arthur “Art” Hamilton (January 26, 1934 – February 1, 2024)

Arthur James Hamilton (Art), 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 1, 2024. He was born on January 26, 1934 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Ambrose Hamilton and Christine Russold.

Art married JoAnn Chaussart and they had 4 children, Mark, Keith, Tony, and Kristy. They later divorced. On March 14, 1974, Art married Dixie Shurtliff. This union included 4 more step children, Daniel, Jeffrey (Botas), Kimberly, and Joseph (Jody).

Art graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1952. He worked at his father’s furniture store, Hamilton Furniture, in his early years. He also worked on the Mountain Fuel drilling rig until he decided to enlist in the military. Art served his country in the Korean war from 1953 to 1955. He received multiple medals of honor and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant First Class. After serving in the military, he worked in hospital administration in both Rock Springs, Wyoming and Pocatello Idaho. Art furthered his career in banking in Boise, Idaho where he was employed as a loan officer. He retired from banking and then worked in the real estate business. Later he found his passion raising beef cattle on a ranch in Kuna, Idaho.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Art was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Eagles, Rocky Mountain Elks Foundation and a life member of the Elks and the NRA.

In 1998 Art and Dixie moved back to Rock Springs, Wyoming and then to St. George, Utah in 2011. His heart was always at Halfmoon Lake, just outside of Pinedale, Wyoming where they spent the summers at the Hamilton family cabin. He loved the outdoors and always had a hunting and fishing trip planned. Being with his wife Dixie, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the highlight of his life.

Art’s survivors include his wife of 50 years, Dixie. His children Mark (Patricia) Hamilton of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Keith Hamilton of Nampa, Idaho, Kristy (Rene) Ramirez of Boise, Idaho, Daniel (Staci) Cox of St. George, Utah, Botas Cox of Cedar Hills, Utah, Kimberly (Darren) Jensen of St. George, Utah, and Jody (Cherie) Cox of St. George, Utah, his sister Patricia (Dwane) Moore of Cheyenne, Wyoming, his 21 grandchildren, and 11 and ¾ great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ambrose and Christine Hamilton, brother Ted Hamilton, Son Tony Hamilton, and granddaughter Savanna Hoover.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.