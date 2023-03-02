Artist and Makers Market Happens Saturday!

The Third Annual Artists and Makers Market will be held Saturday, March 4 with over 20 artists, makers, and food crafters!

Bunning Freight Station

Downtown Rock Springs Saturday, March 4

10 AM to 4 PM

Rock Springs Arts Month was established a few years ago, highlighting the importance of the fine and performing arts in our community.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA and the Community Fine Arts Center organized the first “Artists and Makers Market” in 2021 and this year the event will be bigger than ever. Twenty booths will feature paintings, photography, quilts, handcrafted home décor, silversmith jewelry, and woodworking and of course some delectable baked goods and other specialty foods.

Creators

Helena Albers (pebble art)

Liz de’Medici (handmade naturalsoaps, lotions)

Lacey Gay (metalsmith)

Black Gold Jelly Company (black garlic jam)

TravisHart (woodwork and sculpture)

Emily Kasyon (silversmith)

Diana and Steve Miller (rock and found glass art)

RJ Pieper (photography)

Pineda’s Pieces (stained glass and more!)

Edie Reed(paintings/art products)

Amanda Romero (watercolor & collage)

Kimmie Diehl Rouse (quilts)

Sinful by Jamie (baked goods and jams)

Sisters Cottage 307 (home décor)

Jason Smith (tie dye shirts)

Debora Soulé (paintings/notecards/magnets)

Joel Tankersley (wood carvings/paintings)

Madi’s Tasty Creations (charcuterie snack boxes)

Donna Toly (quilts, baked goods, and Ukrainian eggs)

Welder Beest (welded art and jewelry).

For more information, call either the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or the Community Fine Arts Center.