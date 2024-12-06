Artist Donates Paintings to MHSC Waldner House 

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation recently received a donation of more than 50 pieces of art from an artist and cancer patient from Utah. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — When something as life-changing as cancer is a catalyst for creativity, it can breed joy.

“One thing I know for sure: God can make something beautiful out of suffering,” artist Rick Lambson said. Lambson recently donated more than 50 of his paintings to the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Waldner House and to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Lambson was diagnosed in 2022 with prostate cancer that soon after metastasized into his bones. He is taking a cancer drug and being treated with a noninvasive treatment called RIFE.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“When I got cancer, I couldn’t do the physical activities I once enjoyed,” Lambson, of Toquerville, Utah, said. “I had never tried to paint before, but with encouragement from my wife, I gave it a shot. It’s given me renewed energy and a new life.

“I particularly like painting animals with lots of color and texture,” he said. “When I found there could be a home for these animals to bless the lives of other cancer patients, it felt right, especially since I spent my summers growing up in Lyman, Wyoming. I am happy that there is a foundation like Memorial Hospital Foundation. May God continue to bless their work and their devotion to others.”

Foundation Executive Director Kayla Mannikko said she was honored to accept Lambson’s one-of-a-kind donation to the foundation.

“The framed paintings are fun to look at,” she said. “Each vibrant animal stands for something that you can’t help but find inspirational. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but I really connected with the painting of the dragon playing baseball. The dragon signifies power, change, and spirituality, and is also a representation of self-love and empowerment.

“Cancer changes us, there’s no doubt about that,” Mannikko said. “But it’s truly up to each individual to decide what that change will mean in their lives. Rick chose to not give up on his hobbies. Although he was limited on what he could do, he found a new passion that allowed him to bring positivity to others. I am beyond inspired and amazed by Rick and the heart of his loving family.”

Waldner House visitors, along with patients and staff at MHSC, will be able to enjoy the gift of this art for many years to come, she said.

The Waldner House was established for patients who travel to Rock Springs from the surrounding communities and states who need lodging assistance while receiving treatment at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County or the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.