Artist Reception and Ribbon Cutting at Underground Art Gallery

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Underground Art Gallery will host a ribbon cutting and reception to celebrate new artwork placed in the gallery.

The event takes place July 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the gallery, located in the downtown pedestrian underpass near the Park Hotel. The reception is open to the public and gives residents a chance to meet the artists behind the work hanging in the underpass.

The gallery features more than 30 pieces of art. In preparation for the new works, the city’s streets department also repainted the underpass. According to Rock Springs Main Street/URA, the project aims to bring life, color and creativity to the underpass through public art. The artwork is original and created by the artists, with no restrictions placed on mediums or themes. The organization also invites residents of any age to create an individual mural for display.

Contributing Artists and Their Works: