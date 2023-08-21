Artists Impress at Art on the Green Competition

GREEN RIVER — The 18th annual Art on the Green took place this past weekend with over 42 artists competing in the 24-hour art competition.

Artists who participated in the competition varied from five high school competitors, seven amateurs, 14 semi-professionals, and 16 professionals. There are several different categories for judging the art including the judge’s choice, artist’s choice, mayor’s choice, and the people’s choice.

This year there was also an additional category called the Rudy Gunter Memorial Award, Green River Arts Council member Judy Roderick said.

“Rudy Gunter was a long time art teacher in Green River who is not only responsible for inspiring a great many fabulous artists, [but] he also was the one who brought together the first Green River Arts Council and started the Art on The Green Event 18 years ago,” she said. “In Honor of Rudy, members of his family chose a 2D and a 3D artist to each receive the Rudy Gunter Memorial Award this year.”

The winners of that award were Tyrell Jasperson and Bryan Cordova.

With so many amazing pieces, it was no easy feat to judge the artwork. Read below to see the complete list of winners from the 18th annual Art on the Green.

Judge’s Choice

High School 2D:

1st Place – Emily Parker

2nd Place – Tyler Castillon

High School 3D:

1st Place – Emily Brady

Amateur/Hobbyist 2D:

1st Place – Madisyn Montoya

2nd Place – Shellena Beaver

Amateur/Hobbyist 3D:

1st Place – Wyatt Christensen

2nd Place – Briana Jacobson

Semi-Pro 2D:

1st Place – Halli Riskus

2nd Place – Melody Nathan

3rd Place – Megan Beavers

Professional 2D:

1st Place – Shane Steiss

2nd Place: Ben Nathan & Michelle Nixon (tie)

Professional 3D:

1st Place – Gail Van Wagoner

2nd Place – Bryan Cordova

3rd Place – Mary Shaw

Honorable Mention:

Brooke Andreasen

Mary Parker

Debra Soule

Shane Steiss works on his painting of aspen trees. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

Artist Choice:

This category is judged by the semi-pro and professional artists in their own categories.

Semi-Pro 2D:

1st Place – Amanda Romero

2nd Place – Megan Beavers

3rd Place – Bryce Castillon

Professional 2D:

1st Place – Michelle Nixon

2nd Place – Shane Steiss

3rd Place Ben Nathan

Professional 3D:

1st Place – Bryan Cordova

2nd Place – Jeff Rudolph

3rd Place – Gail Van Wagoner

Mayor’s Choice

2D- Shane Steiss

3D- Jeff Rudolph

High School- Tyler Castillon

People’s Choice

During the competition the public was given the opportunity to vote for their favorite 2D and 3D artists.

People’s Choice 2D- Tyrell Jasperson

People’s Choice 3D- Bryan Cordova

Battle on the Green

Battle on the Green took place Friday afternoon, in which 13 artists participated in three rounds of competition. The Judge’s Choice for the winner was Jamie Green while the People’s Choice went to Michelle Nixon.This was the 8th annual Battle on the Green.

Jamie Green collects her prize and poses with two of the judges beside her art piece. Green River Arts Council photo

Sculpture Reveal

In addition to awards, the Green River Arts Council revealed a new sculpture Friday evening of a Labradoodle by artist Jacob Novinger, who has previously created a sculpture of a fox for Green River. That scuplture now sits in front of the Sweetwater County Courthouse.

“The sculpture will be placed at the new Green River Dog Park,” Roderick said. She said that the group responsible for moving the sculpture to the dog park will determine a date for a ceremony to place the sculpture at the park.

The public was invited to submit their suggestions to name the sculpture, and the name will be revealed when the sculpture is placed. The sculpture is donated by the Green River Arts Council and the City of Green River.

The pup sculpture will be placed at the Green River Dog Park. Green River Arts Council photo

More Photos

To view more photos of the 18th annual Art on the Green, as well as some photos of the River Festival, see below.