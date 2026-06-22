Artists Named Main Street’s May Volunteers of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS — The artists behind the artwork in the Art Underground Gallery were named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s May volunteers of the month.

The organization announced the group’s nomination in a press release issued Monday.

“The Art Underground Gallery is one of Downtown Rock Springs’ most unique public art projects,” Danielle Salas, the marketing, events and theater coordinator for Downtown Rock Springs said. “These artists have not only shared their immense talent but have also invested significant personal time to transform a public space into a vibrant creative destination for our community.”

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The 21 artists created work for the fifth gallery exhibition, which recently opened to the public. The artists and volunteers contributed about 450 hours of work in creating the art, as well as framing and hanging the pieces. Many of the pieces were created in alignment with the “America 250” theme, drawing inspiration from concepts of freedom, history, and community as the nation prepares for its 250th anniversary. The gallery features more than 20 original works created by artists of all ages and backgrounds.