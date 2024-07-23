Artists Sought for ARTember Festival

Jason Smith, also known as Big Guy Tye Dye, sits with his wares at a previous ARTember festival in Rock Springs. The sixth festival takes place Sept. 14. Artists are being sought to participate in the event. Photo courtesy of the CFAC

ROCK SPRINGS – The partnership between the Community Fine Arts Center and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will host its sixth ARTember Art Festival Sept. 14 and are seeking artists to participate.

Artists interested in participating are asked to apply by July 26, with applications received after that date only being considered on a basis of if space is available. The festival welcomes all forms of art, including watercolor, clay, woodworking, jewelry, and more.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bunning Park and will partner with the Equality State Policy Center for its Viva La Igualdad/Long Live Equality event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Applications are available online at www.downtownrs.com and www.cfac4art.com.