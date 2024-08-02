Arturo Delgadillo (November 19, 1936 – July 25, 2024)

Arturo Delgadillo, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 25, 2024 at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Jalisco, Mexico.

He was born on Thursday, November 19,1936 in Ostotán, Jalisco, Mexico; the son of Eutimio Delgadillo and Epimenia Jauregui.

Arturo attended schools in Jalisco, Mexico.

He married the love of his life Raquel Muñoz on October4, 1959 in Leόn Guanajuato, Mexico; she preceded him in death in 2015.

Arturo worked for the Labor Union Local #1271 as a construction worker for 25 years until his retirement in 1990.

He was a beloved member of the Rock Springs community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was known for his kind heart, generous spirit, and unwavering dedication to his family. Arturo was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved spending time with his family and watching soccer.

Survivors include four sons, Arturo Delgadillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Antonio Delgadillo Rock Springs, Wyoming; Raul Delgadillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Julio Delgadillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Ana Leticia Delgadillo; Rock Springs, Wyoming; Maria de Jesus Delgadillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Angelica Delgadillo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Jovita Delgadillo; 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; one brother, Julio Delgadillo; two sisters, Justina Delgadillo; Socorro Delgadillo.

Arturo’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Services are pending.

