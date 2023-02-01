Ashton Kole Jasperson (February 9, 1985 – March 12, 2023)

Ashton Kole Jasperson, 38, passed away Sunday March 12, 2023 in Farmington, New Mexico.

He was resident of Farmington, New Mexico for 22 years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born February 9, 1985 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Kole Clinton Jasperson and Linda Rene Oney.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ashton attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and Farmington, New Mexico. He received his General Education Degree.

He worked for San Juan Marine for seven years as a Boat Mechanic. Ashton later worked for Cougar Completion for the past four months as a Driller. He enjoyed his family and especially his children; fishing; hunting; golfing; BMX and camping.

Survivors include his mother, Rene Barnett and husband JD of Green River, Wyoming, fiancé, Charity Sue Stickle; one son Camden Kole Jasperson of Farmington, New Mexico; two daughters, Kaili Nikole Wadsworth of Green River, Wyoming; Kenzie Sue Jasperson of Farmington, New Mexico; several aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kole Clinton Jasperson; paternal grandparents, Tex and Jeraldine Jasperson; maternal grandparents, Lena Staley and husband Darrel; grandfather Jearl “JD” Douglas Oney, two uncles Kreg Tex Jasperson and Jimmie Vaughn.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to FBO The Ashton Jasperson kids Trona Valley 3710143187

Cremation has taken place; a Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 2:30 P.M. Friday, March 31, 2023 at Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.