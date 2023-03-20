Ashton Kole Jasperson (February 9, 1985 — March 12, 2023)

Ashton Kole Jasperson, 38, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on March 12, 2023, in Farmington, New Mexico. Born in Rock Springs, WY, on February 9, 1985, to parents Kole Clinton Jasperson and Linda Rene Oney.

Ashton’s last employment was with Cougar Completion as a driller. He worked several years with San Juan Marine as a boat mechanic. Ashton enjoyed fishing, hunting, BMX, camping, and spending time with his kids.

Ashton is preceded by his father Kole Clinton Jasperson, and paternal grandparents Tex and Jeraldine Jasperson, and maternal grandparents Lena and Darrell Staley, and Jearl D.

Ashton is survived by his fiancé Charity Sticle, son Camden Kole Jasperson, daughters Kaili Nikole Wadsworth, and Kenzie Sue Jasperson, parents Linda Rene and James Barnett.

Memorials and donations may be made to FBO The Ashton Jasperson Kids, Trona Valley Credit Union, 840 Hitchin Post Drive, Green River, WY, 82935.