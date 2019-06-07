Aspen Mountain Medical Center aligns a dedicated group of physician owners with a focused team of executives and staff, both understanding that the greatest outcomes are first preceded by the highest patient satisfaction.

Does this sound like an ideal work environment for you?

Learn how you can become part of our caring team in this #AskAspen.

How do I apply for a job at Aspen Mountain Medical Center?

Applying for a job at AMMC is as simple as visiting our website, https://AspenMountianMedicalMC.com and clicking on the ‘Careers’ page. From there you can submit an application for our current open positions or sign up to receive emails about new career opportunities as they become available.

We are currently looking for patient focused, skilled Registered Nurses or Surgical Technologists to join our Surgery department. Surgery department employees are not required to take call, work weekends or nights! Additional benefits include: Medical Insurance, Dental Insurance, Vision Insurance, Group Life Insurance, Accidental Death & Dismemberment Insurance, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability, Supplemental Life Insurance, Health Saving Account or Flexible Savings Account, PTO, Paid Holidays or Holiday Pay, 401(K) Retirement Plan, Annual Employee Hospital Discount, and more!

For jobs in our Facilities/Housekeeping or Dietary departments, please visit our contract employer’s company website at https://careers.compassgroupcareers.com.

At AMMC, we pride ourselves in providing a welcoming culture and team environment. Our employees are dedicated to the outstanding level of care and commitment we deliver to your families, friends and neighbors. If you would like to become a member of our team, apply now!

You have options when it comes to your family’s surgical care.

Ask your Family Practice Provider to refer you to Aspen Mountain Medical Center. We look forward to being Your Family’s Choice in Surgical Care.

Have a Question for “Ask Aspen”? 📧 Email your question to

