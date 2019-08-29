AskAspen: What Makes Aspen Mountain Medical Center the Best Place for My Spine Surgery?

Aspen Mountain Medical Center understands that the greatest outcomes are first preceded by the highest patient satisfaction.

What makes Aspen Mountain Medical Center the best place for my spine surgery?

Aspen Mountain Medical Center has a team of three highly qualified spine surgeons. At AMMC, we are committed to your recovery as well as your surgery. We proudly offer superior health care close to home.

Meet the Team

Dr. Clint Devin is Vanderbilt trained and is passionate about providing the least invasive yet durable treatment approach before resorting to surgery. He is a Wyoming Native and understands the desire other Wyomingites have for being able to enjoy outdoor activities without limitations from pain. He specializes in lumbar micro-discectomy, spinal decompression, lumbar disc replacement, thoracic spine surgery, peripheral nerve, and cervical fusions.

Dr. Henry Fabian is internationally trained as a US Ski Team Physician, the majority of his training was done at Ohio State University. Dr. Fabian recently received FDA approval for the first minimally invasive expandable spinal implant of its type and continues to be a leader in minimally invasive spine surgery. He is committed to providing the best evidence-based, state of the art management of your spinal problems. He specializes in spinal decompression, lumbar disc replacement, cervical anterior/posterior fusions, thoracolumbar fusion, deformity correction, and lumbar microdiscectomy.

Dr. Justin Dazley attended medical school at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Pennsylvania. He completed his residency at Stony Brook New York and did his fellowship at Harvard University – Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Woman’s Hospital, Boston. He is Harvard trained and specializes in spinal conditions of the cervical/thoracic/lumbar spine including degenerative conditions, traumatic injuries, deformities, and general orthopedic surgery.

When you place your trust in superior local professionals, convenience isn’t the only benefit.

Recovery near your surgical hospital post-operation can mean lowering your risk of infection and helps ensure your road to recovery is as smooth as possible.

