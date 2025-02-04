Aspen Mountain Appoints New CEO

Melissa Anderson was recently appointed the new CEO of Aspen Mountain Medical Center. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS –– Aspen Mountain Medical Center has announced the appointment of Melissa Anderson as its new CEO.

Anderson comes to the medical center with more than two decades of healthcare experience and eight years of dedicated service to Aspen Mountain Medical Center.

She previously served as both the chief nursing officer and the chief operating officer. Her extensive background spans a variety of healthcare disciplines, including emergency services, ICU, medical surgical care, long-term care, corrections, and home health.

Anderson’s leadership philosophy is deeply rooted in her dedication to communication, advocacy, and empowering healthcare professionals.

“Melissa’s passion for excellence and her unwavering dedication to patient care have been pivotal to our organization’s success,” Brad Hamilton, the Group Vice President of Ovation-Aspen’s parent company said. “We are thrilled to see her step into the role of CEO, where she will undoubtedly continue to inspire innovation and elevate healthcare delivery in our region.”

Early in her nursing career, Anderson recognized the critical importance of effective communication in addressing diverse medical and mental health needs. This realization sparked her mission to enhance communication strategies, ensuring that no patient’s needs are overlooked.