Aspen Mountain Medical Center Brings Advanced Imaging with New CT Scanner

Aspen Medical Center would like to announce that they are bringing a new CT Scanner to the center.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center (AMMC) has improved its advanced imaging capabilities with the SOMATOM go. All 64-slice CT system, which delivers high quality images with a more gentle patient experience.

“The first step for ensuring optimal, accurate care and treatment of our patients is often diagnostic imaging,” said Brad Hamilton, CEO of Aspen Mountain Medical Center. “The addition of the 64-slice CT gives physicians who rely on CT images for clinical decision-making a higher level of clinical confidence in their diagnoses while improving the patient experience with greater comfort, confidence, and peace-of-mind.”

Technologists operate the CT system with a touch-screen tablet and remote control, keeping patients close during exam preparation, which improves the patient experience, particularly for children and patients who have mobility challenges and need additional support.

In addition, SOMATOM go.All features automated technology that can take the guesswork out of selecting the optimal radiation dose for diverse patient populations. It is equipped with Siemens latest exclusive technologies for optimizing radiation dose, which reduces unnecessary radiation for a wide range of routine procedures.

With patient-centric technology and workflows that optimally adapt to each patient, SOMATOM go.All delivers consistent, reliable results in all aspects of hospital imaging for patients of all ages, from pediatric to adult.

For more information contact :

Justina Heavin

(307) 352-6937

About Aspen Mountain Medical Center

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is a community hospital that serves patients in Sweetwater County, Wyoming and the surrounding area. They offer many services in surgical care, inpatient and outpatient procedures, medical imaging, full-service laboratory and more. For more information on Daniel Possley, DO, or spine services at Aspen Mountain Medical Center, visit their website at aspenmountainmc.com.