Aspen Mountain Medical Center Expands Spine Surgery Services

Aspen Medical Center would like to inroduce Daniel Possley, DO, to its team of surgical experts.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is expanding its orthopedic spine surgery services with the addition of Daniel Possley, DO, to its team of surgical experts. Beginning on January 22, Dr. Possley will offer open clinic sessions aimed at providing relief from pain from chronic and acute spinal issues.

Additionally, Dr. Possley will be assuming the directorship of the Wyoming Spine Institute in April 2024 as Dr. Henry Fabian’s successor.

“We are thrilled to add Dr. Possley and his surgical expertise to our team,” said Brad Hamilton, CEO of Aspen Mountain Medical Center. “Dr. Possley recognizes the importance of excellent surgical care, while also valuing the benefits of conservative treatments. Our patients will appreciate his focus on getting patients back to their regular activities and the quality of life they deserve.”

Dr. Possley is a Board-Certified Orthopedic Spine Surgeon with a medical degree from Midwestern University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Possley felt called to serve after the events of 9-11 and joined the United States Army as an orthopedic surgeon. His wartime experience pushed him to continue his training, and he completed a spine surgery fellowship at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan; a world-renowned spine fellowship.

In addition to Dr. Possley, AMMC’s expert team of spine surgeons, now includes Drs. Henry Fabian, Andrew Cannestra, and Alex Sieltycki. Together, they offer the following services:

Cervical Anterior/Posterior Fusion

Comprehensive Spinal Physicals

Deformity Correction Surgery

Lumbar Disc Replacement

Lumbar Microdiscectomy

Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery

Nerve Stimulator Implants

Peripheral Nerve Surgery

Spinal Decompression

Spinal Fusion

Thoracolumbar Fusion

No physician referral is needed to make an appointment with Dr. Possley!

To make an appointment, patients can call Aspen Mountain Medical Center at (307) 352-8900

About Aspen Mountain Medical Center

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is a community hospital that serves patients in Sweetwater County, Wyoming and the surrounding area. They offer many services in surgical care, inpatient and outpatient procedures, medical imaging, full-service laboratory and more. For more information on Daniel Possley, DO, or spine services at Aspen Mountain Medical Center, visit their website at aspenmountainmc.com.