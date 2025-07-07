Aspen Mountain Medical Center Hosts “Let’s Get Physicals” Block Party on July 17

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is excited to announce its upcoming Let’s Get Physicals Block Party

Wednesday, July 17, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center



This fun-filled community event will feature $20 physicals — ideal for students needing sports physicals before the new school year, but open to individuals of all ages. Whether you’re gearing up for athletics or simply need a routine physical, this is a great opportunity to check it off your list at an affordable price. The community can also look forward to an exciting lineup of games, activities, and entertainment for the whole family.



Highlights include:

Basketball and Football Competitions

Gift Card Giveaways

Face Painting

Music

Food Trucks

An opportunity to meet nationally recognized orthopedic surgeons

“We’re proud to give back to the families of Sweetwater County through both health services and

direct support for local programs,” said Melissa Anderson, Aspen Mountain Medical’s CEO. “This is a

great opportunity to check off your child’s physical, connect with the community, and have a great

time doing it.”



Mark your calendar and bring your kids, friends, and neighbors for an evening of fun, fitness, and

giving back! For more information, visit: www.aspenmountainmc.com or contact Tiffany Marshall at

307.352.6937 or tmarshall@aspenmountainmc.com.

About Aspen Mountain Medical Center

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is a community hospital that serves patients in Sweetwater County, Wyoming and the surrounding area. They offer many services in surgical care, inpatient and outpatient procedures, medical imaging, full-service laboratory and more. For more information on Aspen Mountain Medical Center, visit their website at aspenmountainmc.com.