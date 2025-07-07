Aspen Mountain Medical Center Hosts “Let’s Get Physicals” Block Party on July 17

Aspen Mountain Medical Center Hosts “Let’s Get Physicals” Block Party on July 17

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is excited to announce its upcoming Let’s Get Physicals Block Party

Wednesday, July 17, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Aspen Mountain Medical Center


This fun-filled community event will feature $20 physicals — ideal for students needing sports physicals before the new school year, but open to individuals of all ages. Whether you’re gearing up for athletics or simply need a routine physical, this is a great opportunity to check it off your list at an affordable price. The community can also look forward to an exciting lineup of games, activities, and entertainment for the whole family.

Highlights include:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Basketball and Football Competitions
  • Gift Card Giveaways
  • Face Painting
  • Music
  • Food Trucks
  • An opportunity to meet nationally recognized orthopedic surgeons

“We’re proud to give back to the families of Sweetwater County through both health services and
direct support for local programs,” said Melissa Anderson, Aspen Mountain Medical’s CEO. “This is a
great opportunity to check off your child’s physical, connect with the community, and have a great
time doing it.”

Mark your calendar and bring your kids, friends, and neighbors for an evening of fun, fitness, and
giving back! For more information, visit: www.aspenmountainmc.com or contact Tiffany Marshall at
307.352.6937 or tmarshall@aspenmountainmc.com.

About Aspen Mountain Medical Center

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is a community hospital that serves patients in Sweetwater County, Wyoming and the surrounding area. They offer many services in surgical care, inpatient and outpatient procedures, medical imaging, full-service laboratory and more. For more information on Aspen Mountain Medical Center, visit their website at aspenmountainmc.com

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Come Out for the 20th Annual Art on the Green

Come Out for the 20th Annual Art on the Green

COPE Program has New Facilitators

COPE Program has New Facilitators

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Friday July 4 – MAYA DE VITRY w/ special guests SHELBY MEANS & JOEL TIMMONS & MORE

Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Friday July 4 – MAYA DE VITRY w/ special guests SHELBY MEANS & JOEL TIMMONS & MORE

Is The Representation Of Poker In Media Its Most Marketable Asset?

Is The Representation Of Poker In Media Its Most Marketable Asset?