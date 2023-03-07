Aspen Mountain Medical Center is “There for You” With Health and Wellness Testing

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is once again offering health and wellness testing at low rates.
No orders needed. No appointment necessary. They will not bill insurance for lab tests.
Lab Draws & Mammograms
February 27th – March 11th
7AM – 11AM
Saturday Testings Available
8AM – 12PM
JOIN US FOR THE HEALTH FAIR ON APRIL 1ST, 2023 10AM – 2PM
- Lab Result Pick Up
- Consultations
- Food Trucks
- Door Prizes
- Vendors
- And more!
THE ONE WHERE THEY GET DISCOUNTED LABS:
General Labs
Thyroid
Prostate
Blood Sugar
Inflammation & Infection
Heart Disease
Iron Levels
Vitamin Deficiencies
Testosterone
Hormones
Hepatitis
Celiacs
Joint Pain
Food & Environmental Allergy
Discounted 3D Mammograms – ($99 or we bill insurance)
Scan the QR code below for more information!
For More Information Call:
(307) 352-6940 – Lab
(307) 352-8934 – Imaging
Additional information available:
www.aspenmountainmc.com
or visit us on FACEBOOK