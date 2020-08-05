Aspen Mountain Medical Center Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Recent Report

PRESS RELEASE – The U.S. News and World Report recently released their rankings for the top hospitals in each region and state for 2020-2021. Aspen Mountain Medical Center, located in Rock Springs, topped the list at no. 1 for the state of Wyoming – Rocky Mountains.

Their website states, “We recognize that it’s not always possible to travel distances to receive ongoing care, therefore U.S. News created the Best Regional Hospitals which ranks hospitals in both states and major metro areas and recognizes hospitals in every region of the country.”

According to U.S. News, hospital rank is determined by a hospital’s performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis and by its scores across each of the ten procedure and condition areas we evaluate.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is a community hospital that serves patients in Sweetwater County, Wyoming and the surrounding area. They offer many services in surgical care, inpatient and outpatient procedures, medical imaging, full-service laboratory and more. Visit their website at aspenmountainmc.com