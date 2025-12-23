Aspen Mountain Medical Center Welcomes Board-Certified Urologist

ROCK SPRINGS — Dr. Joshua Holyoak, a board-certified urologist, is joining Aspen Mountain Medical Center and is expanding access to comprehensive urology care for patients in Sweetwater County and its surrounding communities.

Dr. Holyoak brings a patient-centered approach to urological care with expertise spanning the full spectrum of general urology care. Some of his focus areas include kidney stones, prostate and bladder disorders, urinary tract infections, overactive bladders, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer screening and management, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

“No two patients are the same and urology care is about comfort, confidence, and quality of life,” Dr. Holyoak said. “My goal is to ensure patients feel informed, supported, and empowered at every step of their individualized care plan.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dr. Holyoak earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Utah, his medical degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and completed his Urology Residency at the University of Missouri. He is bilingual, speaking both English and French.

“The addition of urology services reflects our commitment to our community in growing specialty care that increases access to a real need in our community. We’re excited to welcome Dr. Holyoak to Sweetwater County,” Melissa Anderson, CEO of Aspen Mountain Medical Center said.

As urology services expand, the Aspen Mountain Medical Clinic is supported by resident provider, Jaden Bingham, FNP-BC whose background includes nearly two years of experience in a urology setting prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, adding another lay of continuity and support for patients.

Dr. Holyoak will be holding his clinic in the Aspen Mountain Medical Clinic and his first day seeing patients is Jan. 21.