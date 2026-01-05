Aspen Mountain Medical Center Welcomes Orthopedic Team

ROCK SPRINGS — Aspen Mountain Medical Center will continue offering orthopedic care in Sweetwater County following the departure of Steamboat Orthopedics and Spine Institute.

The hospital announced orthopedic surgeons that were affiliated with Steamboat Orthopedics are remaining in Rock Springs and moved their practices to Aspen Mountain Medical Center. Aspen is welcoming the group, which includes resident provider Darin McCann, PA-C, Dr. Allred, Dr. Saubrey, Dr. Sisk, and their medical team. They join spine specialist, Dr. Dyrszka, who also recently transitioned to the Aspen Mountain Medical Clinic from Steamboat Orthopedics.

“This transition is about continuity and strengthening care for our community,” Melissa Anderson, CEO of Aspen Mountain Medical Center said. “These providers and staff have been serving patients alongside us for years, and we’re proud to officially welcome them as part of our clinic.”

Patients can expect the same orthopedic surgeons and clinical staff at the same 4401 College Drive location under a new clinic name and an integrated care model. In addition to maintaining continuity of care, the clinic continues to expand accessibility for patients. Most of the physicians practicing in the clinic now accept Medicare for clinic appointments.

“We know how important access to care with Medicare coverage is for many in our community. While we are still working through the federal requirements necessary for full Medicare participation, this transition represents the beginning of that journey. Our focus remains on building sustainable pathways to expand access to specialty care locally,” Anderson said.