Aspen Mountain Medical is Excited to Announce the Opening of a New Spine Clinic

Aspen Mountain Medical Center (AMMC) is pleased to introduce a new Spine and Pain Management Clinic for the treatment of chronic back and neck pain and acute back and neck injuries.

The clinic will be open at the Aspen Mountain facility on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

“We are excited to continue growing our spine and pain management services at Aspen Mountain Medical Center,” said Brad Hamilton, CEO of Aspen Mountain Medical Center. “The opening of this convenient clinic along with the recent addition of spine surgeon Dr. Daniel Possley and pain management physician Dr. Tyson Sloan, expands access to critical surgical and non-surgical treatments in our community.”

Among the services available at Aspen Mountain Medical Clinic are:

  • Acute back and neck injuries
  • Chronic back and neck pain
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Sports-related injuries
  • Work-related injuries

Amy Hitshew, PA-C, will serve patients at the clinic. Amy has significant experience in working with patients experiencing back and neck pain. Additionally, Amy runs the Aspen Mountain Medical Clinic in Lander, WY.

For more information contact :
Justina Heavin
(307) 352-6937

About Aspen Mountain Medical Center

Aspen Mountain Medical Center is a community hospital that serves patients in Sweetwater County, Wyoming and the surrounding area. They offer many services in surgical care, inpatient and outpatient procedures, medical imaging, full-service laboratory and more. For more information on Daniel Possley, DO, or spine services at Aspen Mountain Medical Center, visit their website at aspenmountainmc.com

