Assembly Aims to Teach Digital Safety to SCSD No.1 Students

ROCK SPRINGS — Students in Rock Springs, Wamsutter, and Farson will have a chance to attend a magic assembly that will focus on digital citizenship and internet safety.

Students at Pilot Butte Elementary, Eastside Elementary, and the fourth, fifth and sixth grade students at Desert School and Farson School will receive a fully-sponsored one-hour assembly from Mike Hamilton’s “Magic with a Message” to teach them how to make safe, smart and positive choices online.

The assemblies will take place later in the month and feature a mix of magic, storytelling, and interactive activities while teaching online safety. Lessons taught during the assembly include how to protect personal information, avoid cyberbullying and develop healthy media habits.

“Digital safety is an essential part of student success in today’s world,” Joseph Libby, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent said. “We are thrilled for our students at Pilot Butte, Eastside, Farson, and Desert Schools to experience such an engaging and meaningful program, thanks to the support of our partners.”