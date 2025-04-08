Assessor’s Office Mails 2025 Property Assessments

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– Sweetwater County residents will receive their 2025 Notice of Value from the Sweetwater County Assessor’s Office within the next few days and residents have several options to be mindful of due to recent legislative action.

Residents may be eligible for several exemptions on their property taxes. Applications for the property tax refund program have been mailed by the Wyoming Department of Revenue. Additionally, the assessor’s office is accepting applications for a long-term homeowners exemption for people who are 65 years old or older, paid property tax for at least 25 years, and reside in the residential property as their primary residence for at least eight months a year.

Employees from the assessor’s office will be at the Young at Heart Senior Center April 11 during lunch to answer questions and collect applications. They will be at Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River April 24 during the lunch period. The office also accepts applications at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The deadline for applications is May 26. The assessor’s office has to verify the age of an applicant, so applicants are required to bring an ID with their birthdate printed on it.

Additionally, the veteran’s exemption has increased from $3,000 to $6,000 in 2025, though the application process hasn’t changed. Residents who have received the veteran’s exemption and do not see a veteran’s exemption amount listed in the exemption portion of the Notice of Value are asked to contact the assessor’s office by May 26 to receive the veteran’s exemption.

According to the office, residents will have an opportunity to discuss the valuation of their property if they disagree with the valuation. Residents have a 30-day window to protest the valuation from the date the Notice of Value was mailed out.