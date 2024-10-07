Assessor’s Office Opens Applications for Property Tax Exemption

Sweetwater County Assessor Dave Divis invites property owners to contact his office if they have questions about their valuations that are coming in the mail this week.

GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County property owners may qualify for a long term homeowner tax exemption passed by the Wyoming Legislature earlier this year.

The exemption reduces the property tax of a qualified applicant by 50%. The owner must live in the house at least eight months of the year, one owner must be 65 years old as of the fourth Monday of May, 2025, and must have paid taxes in Wyoming for 25 years.

The Sweetwater County Assessor’s Office will have representatives at the Rock Springs and Green River senior centers to help residents apply for the exemption. Office employees will be at Young at Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs Oct. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be at Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River Oct. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applications will be made available across the county at other locations as well. Applications can also be found here.

The office verifies if one of the property owners meets the age requirement and asks applicants to have identification with a birth date available when applying. Applications need to be completed and submitted to the assessor’s office by the fourth Monday of 2025.