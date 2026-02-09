Assessor’s Office Reminds Residents of Upcoming Exemption Deadlines

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Assessor’s Office is reminding residents that property tax exemption deadlines are approaching, encouraging them to contact the office to apply if they qualify.

The first deadline is for the 25% owner-occupied property exemption, which is March 1. The exemption allows people who live in a home they own for at least eight months of the year. It covers a variety of structures as well, such as townhouses, mobile homes, manufactured homes, and condominiums. The application can be found here.

Both the long-term homeowner’s exemption and the veteran’s exemption deadlines are May 25. The homeowner’s exemption is a 50% reduction on the value of a person’s primary residence if they’re at least 65 years old, live at the residence for at least eight months of the year, and have paid property taxes in Wyoming for at least 25 years. Those who qualified for the exemption in 2025 have received a renewal application and should return it to the county assessor’s office. Those who turned 65 this year are asked to contact the county assessor’s office to receive the application.

Those receiving the veteran’s exemption should have received renewal letters as they were sent at the end of 2025. Veterans can renew or fill out the application for the exemption and return it to the county assessor’s office.