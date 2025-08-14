Atkinson Opens Season With Victory at Star Valley Invitational After Stellar First Round

AFTON — The 2025 Wyoming High School golf season teed off in Star Valley this week, with both Green River and Rock Springs High School at Valli Vue Golf Course for the Star Valley Invitational. The tournament marked the first competition for Green River under head coach Nate Loe, while Rock Springs returned under the leadership of Fred Bath.

Rock Springs senior TJ Atkinson set the tone for Sweetwater County, taking first place in the boys division with a two-day total of 142 strokes. Atkinson surged ahead early with a tournament-best 68 in the opening round before carding a 74 on day two. On the girls side, Rock Springs’ Ava Doerr led local golfers with a fourth-place finish, shooting 96 and 92 for a 188 total.

In the boys team standings, Rock Springs placed fourth overall at 668, while Green River finished sixth with a score of 724. Lyman, representing Bridger Valley, took ninth at 787. Star Valley Crimson won the boys title with a 651, while Evanston claimed the girls team crown at 537.

For Green River, Adam Robertson paced the boys squad with a 12th-place finish at 170. Roman Brown tied for 17th with Rock Springs’ Justin Millemon at 175, while Jacoby Bundy added a 182. Jason Mandros finished at 197 and Kanon Bartlett rounded out the lineup at 235.

Rock Springs saw strong depth in the boys division behind Atkinson, with Brenin Cross finishing 13th at 171, Lucas Allred 15th at 173, and Millemon tying for 17th. Jayden Duncan shot a 178, Logan Freuler a 184, and Hayden Jackson of Lyman led his team with a 181.

In girls play, Rock Springs placed third in the team standings at 599, led by Doerr’s top-five finish. Cambri Pederson shot a 209 for 11th, followed by Jalen Agudu and Jaelyn Kim in a tie for 13th at 216 and 217, respectively. Kaylee Coombs shot a 220, and Olivia Goich rounded out the Lady Tigers at 218.