Atkinson, Robertson, Doerr Notch Strong Finishes at Rawlins Invite

RAWLINS — The Green River and Rock Springs golf teams continued their opening stretch of the fall season with solid showings at the Rawlins Invite on Monday and Tuesday.

Rock Springs’ TJ Atkinson led the way for the Tigers on the boys side, finishing third overall with a steady performance of 78 strokes in each round for a 156 total. Green River’s Adam Robertson wasn’t far behind, taking fourth with a 163 after rounds of 80 and 83.

The Rock Springs boys squad placed second in the team standings with a two-day score of 668, while Green River took third at 692.

For the Tigers, Logan Freuler and Lucas Allred tied for seventh at 171, while Justin Millemon and Green River’s Jacoby Bundy both finished at 172. Jayden Duncan added a 174 for Rock Springs, with Roman Brown (179), Cooper Brownlee (181) and Jason Mandros (188) rounding out the Wolves.

On the girls side, Rock Springs placed second as a team with a 631. Ava Doerr paced the Tigers with a fifth-place finish, opening under 100 with a 97 before following with a 101 for a 198 total. Teammate Jalen Agudu surged with a strong second round of 101, matching Doerr’s day-two score to finish ninth overall at 222.

Also for Rock Springs, Kaylee Coombs placed 10th with a 227, Jaelynn Kim was 11th at 228, and Cambri Pedersen finished 13th with a 234.