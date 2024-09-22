Atkinson, Vessert, and Park Lead Rock Springs at State Golf

AFTON — The Rock Springs Tigers were represented by a trio of determined golfers at the 2024 4A State Golf Championship. Traiven Atkinson, Ethan Vessert, and Jae Park showcased their skills at the Valli Vu Golf Course.

Traiven Atkinson led the way for the Tigers in the boys’ competition, delivering a solid performance over the two-day event. Atkinson finished in a tie for 11th place with a total score of 151, bouncing back impressively from an 80 in the first round to shoot a 71 on the second day. His second-round effort was one of the standout performances of the tournament, demonstrating his resilience and skill under pressure.

Ethan Vessert also competed in the boys’ division, finishing with a total score of 174. Vessert’s rounds of 86 and 88 placed him in 45th position. Though his scores were higher than he might have hoped, Vessert’s determination was evident as he battled through a challenging course.

In the girls’ competition, Jae Park represented Rock Springs, finishing 14th with a two-round total of 180. After a difficult first round of 96, Park made significant improvements on day two, shooting an 84 to climb up the leaderboard. Her ability to adjust and improve her game during the tournament was a highlight for the Tigers.

While Rock Springs did not field full teams in either the boys’ or girls’ divisions, the individual performances of Atkinson, Vessert, and Park provided a positive end to the season. Their efforts at the state championship demonstrated the talent and potential within the Tigers’ golf program, setting the stage for future success.