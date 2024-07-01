Atlas Falls to Perform at 4th Annual Fall Into Fall Festival

TRN Media is excited to announce that local favorite punk rock band Atlas Falls will be helping welcome the fall equinox at the fourth annual Fall Into Fall Festival at Expedition Island in Green River on Sept. 21.

Atlas Falls is a six-piece alternative rock band from Rock Springs, featuring members Kenny Starling (lead vocals), Donovan Nussbaum (guitar and vocals), Jerad Leisch (guitar and vocals), Alex Arambel (drums and vocals), Matt Cutting (keyboards, guitar, drums, and vocals), and Amy Rasdall (bass guitar and vocals).

Atlas Falls not only played the festival in 2023, but they also ran the sound for the entire event. The band’s incredible selection of cover songs got Bunning Park buzzing, easily become a highlight for the event-goers. In addition to putting their own spin on some of your favorite bops ranging from the rock, pop, and alternative genres, Atlas Falls also released three singles in 2023, ‘Chains’, ‘Poseidon’, and ‘Tomorrow’, on all streaming platforms.

“We had a blast last year at Fall Into Fall, and are very excited to rock this event again!” ~ Amy Rasdall, Atlas Falls

Though summer is in full swing, we’re already looking to autumn in anticipation of the Fall Into Fall Festival. Be sure to keep your calendars clear Sept. 21, as you won’t want to miss Atlas Falls and all the other fun the event has to offer.