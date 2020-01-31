Attend a Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit Chris Frandsen & Family

The Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 151 Rock Springs invite you to enjoy a spaghetti dinner for just $10 on February 22, 2020.

Proceeds from the event will go to help Chris Frandsen and his family with mounting medical expenses.

A No-Host Cocktail Hour will be held at 4PM followed by a spaghetti dinner at 5pm.

Chris, Sarah and Mary

Chris was born in Rock Springs and has live and worked in the Green River and Rock Springs area most of his life. Chris and his wife Sarah have an 11-year-old daughter, Mary. He contracted a bacteria in his foot which ended in an emergency amputation below his knee. He has incurred medical expenses for two surgeries and a hospital stay of over two weeks in the ICU. He will continue to incur more medical expenses for physical therapy, prosthesis, and doctor visits in Salt Lake City. Chris had just started a new job two weeks prior to his diagnosis and his insurance was not yet in effect at that time.

Before his new job, Chris worked at the local Ford dealership for over 20 years.

Donations for silent auctions and raffle and cash donations are greatly appreciated.



An account is currently being set up at Trona Valley Community FCU for the Christ Frandsen Medical Expense Fund.

Thank you for showing support for Chris and his family.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.