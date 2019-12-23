Attend Climb Wyoming’s CDL Training Informational Meeting

Climb Wyoming invites you to attend an informational meeting for its CDL/Industrial Training Program on January 8th, 2020.

Stop by and find out how to make yourself more competitive in one of our area’s highest paid industries!

Are you ready to change your life?

In our free job training program for single moms, you’ll learn about your unique strengths and start a new career with confidence. But that’s just the beginning —you’ll also receive support in all areas of your life and build new relationships with staff and other women that last long after the program finishes.

We want to build mutual trust from the moment you walk in our door, and that means we don’t judge you, ever. We’re here to create a safe space where you can develop the skills to earn higher wages and give your whole family a better future. We meet you wherever you are in life, with respect, and we’ll work with you every step of the way to support your personal goals.

In addition to learning industry-specific skills and workplace skills, you’ll also receive support and resources for things like parenting, budgeting, nutrition and other topics important to participants. Our goal is to support you in every aspect of your life so that you can determine the best path forward for you and your family.

SUCCESS STORY

MEGAN # of kids: 1

Previous Occupation: Unemployed

Previous Wage: $0

Current Occupation: Driver, Amerigas

Current Wage: $3,467/month Megan completed Climb’s Commercial Truck Driving (CDL) Training.

We hope to see you soon!

