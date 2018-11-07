ATTENTION: Sweetwater Area Employers – Your Next New Hire is Here!

Are you looking for candidates who are the right fit for your business and have training relevant to your job opening?

Climb Wyoming’s latest Office Careers program has motivated graduates ready for hire!

Training included:

Microsoft® Office

QuickBooks® and basic bookkeeping

“Getting Things Done” Time Management System

HIPAA information confidentially and basic medical terminology

PC troubleshooting and cyber security

Inventory management software

General career and workplace readiness

For more than 30 years, Climb Wyoming has helped low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement.

While Climb focuses on job training and placement, the program also addresses life skills—communicating, problem solving, budgeting and parenting—that support success on the job.

Hiring a Climb graduate is a great way to find a committed, long-term employee while also helping a family move out of poverty. As an employer, you’ll receive continued support and follow-up after job placement. AND you’ll be part of changing a family’s future in your community!

Let a family’s future be your success. Are you ready? Contact Climb Wyoming’s Katie Glennemeier TODAY at 307.382.0771 or email katieg@climbwyoming.org

Visit climbwyoming.org/employers to learn more.

Climb Wyoming’s Sweetwater Area Program | 4020 Dewar Drive, Suite B | Rock Springs, WY 82901

