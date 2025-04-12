Attorney General Appointed to Wyoming Supreme Court

CHEYENNE –– Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Attorney General Bridget Hill to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Hill’s appointment fills the open seat left by the retirement of Chief Justice Kate Fox.

Hill has served as Wyoming Attorney General since 2019, overseeing the work of all attorneys at the Office of the Attorney General. She served as director of the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments from 2013 to 2018 after serving for eight years in the Wyoming Attorney General’s office in multiple capacities. She began her professional legal career as a staff attorney for Wyoming Supreme Court Justices Michael Golden and Larry Lehman. A Wyoming native, Hill attended Saratoga High School and earned her Bachelors and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Wyoming

“With her retirement, Chief Justice Fox leaves a singular legacy. Her tenure has set high standards for the Supreme Court, making this selection from three well-qualified candidates particularly challenging,” Gordon said. “After careful consideration, I chose General Hill because she possesses a deep and original understanding of both Wyoming and Constitutional law. She has dedicated her legal career to public service and has proven her ability to examine issues from all perspectives. She reflects a level of integrity that is as valuable as it is admirable.”

“I am honored by the Governor’s decision to select me for this position, as I have tremendous respect and reverence for the work of the Wyoming Supreme Court,” Hill said. “Chief Justice Fox leaves tremendously big shoes to fill. I know the Governor was faced with an extremely difficult decision, as I have great admiration for the legal abilities and gifts of Judge Healy and Anna Reeves Olsen. I will do my best to continue the great work of the Court.”

Wyoming’s judicial selection process begins with the Judicial Nominating Commission, which considers applications from interested individuals when a judicial vacancy occurs. The Commission includes three attorneys elected by the Wyoming State Bar, three non-attorney members appointed by the Governor, and the Chief Justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court.

The commission reviews applications and selects candidates for in-person interviews. They consider factors such as legal knowledge, professional recommendations, and community involvement. The Commission then submits three nominees for the position to Gordon for his consideration.

Hill’s appointment is effective May 28, 2025.