Aubree Shanae Corona (September 17, 1990 – August 20, 2019)

Aubree Shanae Corona, age 28, passed away August 20th, 2019 after being lost in the mountains of Wyoming for 38 days.

Aubree was born on September 17, 1990 in Price Utah. Aubree was in such a hurry to begin her adventures here on earth she didn’t even give her mother a chance to get to the hospital and was delivered at home by her mother.

Aubree is the beloved daughter of Solomon and Karen Evans Corona. She attended Spanish Fork High School and recently graduated from the Climb Program in Rock Springs Wyoming with her CDL and was looking forward to another new chapter in her life.

Aubree’s pride and joy were her two beautiful children, Cole and Charlotte. They were the center of her entire world! Besides her children Aubree enjoyed being in the outdoors, her family and friends, watching movies, listening to music and going to concerts.

Aubree was a free spirit and a wonder! Aubree was always up for adventure and having fun!

Aubree is survived by her parents, Solomon Corona and Karen Corona; son, Cole; daughter, Charlotte; sisters, Yolandee Ann Gonzalez, and Courtney Talisha Corona; brothers, Solomon Corona Jr. (SJ), Adam Corona and Christopher Kay and Tara Corona; Grandmother, Corma W. Evans; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Aubree is preceded in death by grandparents, Earl Dean Evans, Pedro Chaves-Corona, Antonia Corona-Serrano and uncles Jose Luis Corona and Trinidad Corona.

Funeral services were held Friday August 30th, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Walker Mortuary at 187 So. Main St. Spanish Fork, UT. Visitation was held from 10:00-11:45 prior to the funeral.

The family would like to express our tremendous gratitude to all those who worked so diligently to help us find Aubree. We are so very grateful for all those who volunteered with the many, many hours of searching. We are eternally grateful for all of the prayers, acts of kindness, words of love and support shown to our family during this very trying and difficult time.

Aubree’s favorite color was purple. If you have something purple to wear, please wear it in honor of Aubree.

