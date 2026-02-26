Auditions Announced for The Diary of Anne Frank at Actors’ Mission

Actors’ Mission is inviting the community to step into one of the most powerful stories ever brought to the stage. Auditions for The Diary of Anne Frank, directed by Donovan Rawlings, are set to begin this week at Actors’ Mission, 616 Broadway in Rock Springs.

No preparation or prior acting experience is required. If you’ve ever thought about trying theatre, this is your sign.

Audition Dates & Times:

6:30–8:30 p.m. on February 26, 27, March 5, and March 6

4–6 p.m. on March 1

2–4 p.m. on March 7

The production is seeking a cast of 15+ with roles available for:

Two teenage females

One teenage male

One female in her mid-20s

Four adult males (40s–50s)

Two adult females (40s–50s)

Three to four males in their 20s







Performances are scheduled for May 22–24 and May 28–30. Cast members must also be available for tech week beginning May 17.

The Diary of Anne Frank is more than a play. It’s a story of resilience, courage, and hope in the face of unimaginable hardship. Community theatre has the power to bring people together, spark conversation, and keep important stories alive for new generations.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer or brand new to the stage, Actors’ Mission welcomes you to be part of something meaningful.

For more information, visit Actors’ Mission at 616 Broadway in Rock Springs during audition times and take your shot at the stage.