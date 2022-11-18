Austin Garland Doyle (November 24, 1991 – November 16, 2022)

Austin Garland Doyle was born November 24, 1991, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Austin unexpectedly passed away on November 16, 2022, in Big Piney, Wyoming at 30 years old.

Austin was the oldest of two children born to Maxie and Rebecca Doyle of Big Piney, Wyoming. He was a resident of Big Piney his whole life and graduated from Big Piney High School in 2010.

He went on to Casper College for one year while studying Agricultural Business and participating in the College Rodeo Circuit. After that one year in Casper, he transferred to Lamar Community College in Lamar Colorado where he continued participating in College Rodeo and graduated with his Associate Degree in Agricultural Business.

He was active in the rodeo community for most of his life, starting with the Little Buckaroo Rodeos and continuing with the Jackson Hole Circuit and riding in Rendezvous into adulthood. He started as a bareback rider but found his true adrenaline rush and joy came from riding bulls. After he stopped competing in rodeos himself, he could always be found helping the younger generation when it was their turn to shine in the arena.

His joy for helping didn’t stop at rodeo though. He played hockey as a child and throughout high school and when he stopped doing that competitively, he was always happy and willing to go to the ice rink and help the little kids that were just starting their hockey journey.

Austin was a giver by nature and big heart by default. His soft heart truly started to shine when his younger sister, Meghan, had two children, Waylen and Sawyer. His favorite thing in the world was being

an Uncle and he did it so well.

You could always find him playing, acting like a goofball, helping, comforting, and teaching them life skills. His niece and nephew adored him and were his biggest fans.

He met the love of his life, Shondel Bennet, in Big Piney and the two were inseparable. They spent insurmountable time together making memories and sharing their love. You could always count on Austin to be smiling and being proud of the life they were building.

Altogether, Austin was a family man. He loved his mom and his dad so much. He always made sure to have dinners and spend time with those he loved the most.

He is survived by his parents, Maxie and Rebecca Doyle, little sister Meghan Doyle, nephew Waylen, niece Sawyer, girlfriend Shondel Bennet, maternal Grandmother Barbara Boner (Ohio), aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends that were more like family.

He is preceded in death by paternal Great Grandparents Garland and Eva Doyle (Texas), paternal grandparents Lonnie and Kay Doyle (Texas), paternal grandmother Jean Doyle (Texas), maternal Great Grandparents Stanton and Gertrude Tenney (Ohio).

Memorial Services for Austin Garland Doyle will be held on November 22, 2022 at 3:00pm at the Senior Center in Marbleton, Wyoming. A meal will be served after the services.

On behalf of Austin’s family, we ask that in Lieu of Flowers you donate to any Mental Health Awareness Organization you would like too. Reach out if you or anyone you know is struggling.



