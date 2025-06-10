Austin Robert Cave (Oct. 11, 1994 – June 7, 2025)

Austin Robert Cave, age 30, passed away on June 7, 2025. Born in Roosevelt, Utah on October 11, 1994, to Robert and Nancie Cave.

Austin spent his early childhood in Price, Utah before moving to Green River at the age of 13. From a young age, he had a deep love for the outdoors. He grew up playing baseball, spending time at the farm, and playing in the mountains with his cousins—those memories became some of his most treasured.

While most kids were running around in shorts and T-shirts, he insisted on dressing like a cowboy all summer—boots, jeans, and long-sleeved cowboy shirts. It was a constant tug-of-war with his mom, but he was determined.

Austin was a proud graduate of Green River High School’s Class of 2013. He always lived life at full throttle. Born with a big heart and an even bigger personality, Austin loved everyone he met and gave 125% to everything he did—no exceptions.

From a young age, Austin followed in his father’s footsteps and began working at the Trona mine, OCI Chemicals, currently Sisecam where he quickly earned the respect of his crew and became a skilled miner operator. Over the years, his dedication, work ethic, and sharp mind helped him break multiple mining production records. More than just a job, his crew became his second family, and he was always the first to offer guidance to those around him.

Austin dedicated his life to the outdoors. Whether it was hunting, shed hunting, exploring, or just being outside, that’s where his soul came alive. He had a contagious laugh (giggle) and a smile that lit up every room—and he loved to make people laugh just as much as he loved a challenge. Austin had to be the best at everything he did. And often, he was.

He used the shit out of everything he owned and believed in living fully, giving freely, and never holding back. Austin would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was a natural mentor, always willing to share his knowledge, and if you knew Austin, you knew he’d talk your ear off while doing it.

All children gravitated toward Austin—he had a natural way with them—and he especially loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He shared special moments with his nephew, Grayson, playing baseball together and making spontaneous candy runs to the gas station, where Grayson could pick out anything he wanted. Some of Austin’s favorite memories were the chaotic, messy ones: taking care of the kids, getting covered in diaper disasters, and even putting diapers on backwards. Thanks to plenty of practice with JoJo, he eventually got the hang of it. Austin truly cherished every part of being the fun, hands-on uncle—and later, being a part of Jet and Jones’s lives brought him even more joy.

But above all else, Austin cherished every second he got to spend with his best friend and brother, Taydin. That bond was unbreakable and one of the greatest joys of his life.

Austin leaves behind a legacy of laughter, loyalty, grit, and generosity. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

Austin is survived by his loving parents, Robert and Nancie Cave of Green River; his siblings, Karlie (Kole) Burnett of Green River, Baylie Cave of East Carbon, UT, and Taydin Cave of Green River; and his beloved nephew and nieces—Grayson Burnett, Hudsyn Burnett, Rowyn Burnett, and Mille Cave.

He is also survived by his grandparents, Kirt Rich of Price, UT, and Dave and Mildred Cave of Price, UT; the loves of his life, Calie, Jet, and Jones Blanc of Wellington, UT; and his cherished “girls,” Aspen and Copper. Austin leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Donetta Rich; his aunts, Michelle Rich and Amy Cave; and his cousin, Carson Cave.

A Visitation for Austin will take place on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price from 6 – 8 p.m. Friends are welcome to join the family that evening at Mitchell’s.

Funeral Service will follow on Monday, June 16, 2025, 11 a.m., Living Hope Church (295 Monroe Avenue) in Green River, Wyoming. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Riverview Memorial Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Vase Funeral Home of Rock Springs, Wyoming and to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Austin online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the overwhelming love and support they’ve received during this difficult time. Austin will be missed beyond words and leaves a void that can never be filled.

If there’s one thing Austin would want to leave behind, it’s this: live life to the fullest, use your shit, and cherish every single minute. That was how he lived—fearlessly, generously, and with a full heart—and that’s how he’d want us to carry on.