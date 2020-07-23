Authorities Seeking Two Dangerous Individuals in Uinta County

UINTA COUNTY — Uinta County Law Enforcement was involved in a pursuit during the evening hours of Wednesday July 22, 2020.

The involved stolen vehicle, which was towing a stolen enclosed trailer, fled south out of Evanston and onto an old sheep trail that leads to the area south of Tokewana Estates on County Road 271 (Meeks Cabin Dam Road). The vehicle became disabled on the sheep trail and a male and female fled on foot. Pursuing officers were unable to locate the male and female in the darkness.

Officers were positioned on County Road 271 during the night to check all vehicles leaving the area. At this time the suspects are believed to be Sara Haliw, 34-year-old white female 5’5″, 125 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes; and Taylor Steven Chadwick, 44-year-old white male, 6’1″, 210 pounds, blonde hair and hazel eyes. The male was possibly last seen wearing a yellow shirt, we have no further description of them at this time.

Both subjects are considered dangerous and should not be approached. If any suspicious individuals or activity is observed in the referenced area, please use caution and contact the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office immediately, 307-783-1000.