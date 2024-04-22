Autopsy Scheduled for Body Found Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – An autopsy on a body found in Rock Springs will take place tomorrow, though the cause of death is considered to be a result of natural causes.

The body of a homeless man was discovered under the Hancock Bridge near Roosevelt Learning Center in Rock Springs Thursday morning. Elizabeth Coontz, the public information officer for the RSPD said the body was sent to Colorado for an autopsy. She also said the RSPD will not release the man’s name.

Sweetwater County Coroner Dale Majhanovich said the autopsy will take place tomorrow in Fort Collins, Colorado. He said the man was identified the day he was discovered and his family was contacted.

Additionally, he said unattended deaths of homeless people are not common in Rock Springs.