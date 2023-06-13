Averia Martin (October 30, 1943 – May 12, 2023)

Averia Martin, 79, passed away May 12, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for the last 43 years of her life.

She was born on October 30, 1943 in Bowman, North Dakota, the daughter of Chris and Linda Martin.

Averia graduated from Bowman High School with the class of 1961.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married her high school sweetheart Gail Ensign in Bowman on November 26, 1961.

Averia worked in child care for most of her life, working for a day care until her retirement.

In 1980 her family relocated to Rock Springs, Wyoming, and resided there until her death. Averia devoted her life to family and especially her great-grandchildren. She loved NASCAR (Kevin Harvick was her favorite driver), watching Hallmark Christmas movies, and watching football and basketball. Her team was the Lakers and she would argue with anyone who didn’t agree that they were the best. She will be greatly missed by her whole family.

Survivors include her son Scott Ensign and wife Kim of Rock Springs, WY; daughter Nicole Halstead and husband David of Burlington, KT; brothers Sherrill Martin of Missoula, MT, Warburn Martin of Tularosa, NM; grandchildren Kailey Maher, Tanner Ensign, Austin Ensign, Delanie Ensign, Braden Halstead; great-grandchildren Wyatt Ensign, Khylar Boling, Bryce Blaisdell, Oliver Biesinger, Keelan Ensign, Hailey Halstead, and Nathan Halstead.

She was preceded in death by her parents Chris and Lina Martin, sister Gloria Kary, and granddaughter Whitney Maher.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at her son’s house in Rock Springs.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.